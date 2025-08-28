The Cardinals signed Baccellia to the practice squad Thursday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Baccellia has spent most of the past four years on the Cardinals' practice squad, though he has played in 13 regular-season games between 2022 (eight) and 2023 (five). He'll once again serve as organizational depth to start the year and will aim to see regular-season action for the first time since Week 13 of the 2023 season.