Arizona waived Baccellia on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baccellia has made six appearances for Arizona this season, totaling five receptions on six targets for 32 yards. The wideout was elevated from the practice squad for Week 12 with Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch (thumb) out, but the Cardinals' waiving Baccellia suggests both of those wideouts will be back following Arizona's Week 13 bye. Urban suggests that if Baccellia clears waivers, the Cardinals will likely re-sign him to their practice squad.
