The Cardinals waived Baccellia on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Baccellia saw a season-high 28 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh in Week 13, but he didn't log any stats or get any targets. Arizona is on bye this week and has elected to waive the 26-year-old wideout, who caught seven passes on 10 targets for 45 yards over eight games last season. The Cardinals also signed receiver Jeff Smith to their practice squad Monday.