The Cardinals waived Baccellia on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Baccellia was signed to the Cardinals' active roster ahead of the season opener and made appearances in each of the first two games of the campaign. After not seeing a target across eight snaps during his NFL regular-season debut in Week 1, he caught both of his targets for 12 yards across 16 snaps in Week 2. If he clears waivers, it's possible the Cardinals elect to re-sign Baccellia to their practice squad.