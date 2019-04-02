Andre Hal: Opts for retirement
Hal announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hal was limited to eight games in 2018 as he recovered from a battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, though he indicated his decision to retire was not related to his health. The 26-year-old played in 69 games over his five years with the Texans, and had 189 tackles (130 solo) with 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.
