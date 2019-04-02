Hal announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hal was limited to eight games in 2018 as he recovered from a battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, though he indicated his decision to retire was not related to his health. The 26-year-old played in 69 games over his five years with the Texans, and had 189 tackles (130 solo) with 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.