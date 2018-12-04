The Bills have released Holmes.

The team also released Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday, with the moves thinning out the Bills' wideout depth, but paving the way for younger and faster players to get more snaps. In 12 games this season, Holmes caught 12 passes for 157 yards. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, the 30-year-old brings good size to the table, but it's still hard to imagine him suddenly emerging as a red-zone threat down the stretch, even if he catches on with a new team in short order.

