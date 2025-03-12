The Raiders released James on Wednesday.

The move was expected, and it's now official. If designated as a post-June 1 cut, the move clears $3.15 million in cap space for the Raiders but leaves behind more than $5.5 million in dead money. If Las Vegas is taking the cap hit all at once and making James a straight cut, the team clears just over $1.4 million while incurring more than $7.2 million in dead money charges. James played just one season of his three-year, $24 million contract and started 11 games in 2024.