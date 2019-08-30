Andre Levrone: Cut by Carolina
Levrone was released by the Panthers on Friday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Levrone flashed at times in the preseason, but wasn't able to carve out a depth role in Carolina's crowded receiving corps. The second-year pro out of Virginia is a candidate for the practice squad.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...
-
Strategies in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.