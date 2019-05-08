Andre Lindsey: Let go by Kansas City
The Chiefs elected to waive Lindsey on Tuesday.
Lindsey was waived just a day after he was signed by the team. He caught 13 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in six games for Sacramento State last season.
