Andre Patton: Joins Chargers' practice squad

Patton signed with the Chargers' practice squad Sunday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Patton and Artavis Scott, two standout receivers throughout the preseason, both managed to pass through waivers and land on the practice squad. Both seem like possible candidates to join the 53-man roster at some point throughout the season, but that largely depends on the health of the receivers above them on the depth chart.

