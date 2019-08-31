Andre Patton: Waived by Chargers
Patton was waived Saturday by the Chargers, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.
The late signing of Dontrelle Inman sealed the door on Patton possibly earning a roster spot. The 25-year-old is expected to land on the Chargers' practice squad once he passes through waivers.
