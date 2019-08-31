Andre Patton: Waived by Chargers

Patton was waived Saturday by the Chargers, Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register reports.

The late signing of Dontrelle Inman sealed the door on Patton possibly earning a roster spot. The 25-year-old is expected to land on the Chargers' practice squad once he passes through waivers.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week