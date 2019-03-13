Andre Roberts: Hitting open market
Roberts is not expected to re-sign with the Jets, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
On the same day the Jets let 2018 Pro-Bowl kicker Jason Myers walk in free agency, the organization will now allegedly cut ties with another 2018 Pro-Bowler -- and 2018 first-team All-Pro kick returner -- in Roberts. While Roberts should command heavy interest on the open market as a return man, it's far too early in the offseason to speculate who might take over his former role in New York.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...