Roberts is not expected to re-sign with the Jets, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

On the same day the Jets let 2018 Pro-Bowl kicker Jason Myers walk in free agency, the organization will now allegedly cut ties with another 2018 Pro-Bowler -- and 2018 first-team All-Pro kick returner -- in Roberts. While Roberts should command heavy interest on the open market as a return man, it's far too early in the offseason to speculate who might take over his former role in New York.