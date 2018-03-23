Andre Roberts: Signing with Jets
Roberts is signing with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Jets just added Terrelle Pryor (ankle) to a wideout group that includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa (neck) and 2017 draft picks ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. While there aren't any sure things among the bunch, Roberts nonetheless figures to mostly focus on special teams, considering he had 15 receptions, 79 kickoff returns and 47 punt returns in 32 games for the Lions and Falcons the past two years. The 30-year-old returned two punts for scores in 2016, but he averaged only 22.6 yards on 38 kick returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns last season, without taking any to the house. JoJo Natson was the Jets' primary return man in 2017, posting dismal averages of 20.3 yards on 16 kickoffs and 2.4 yards on 16 punts.
