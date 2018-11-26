Smith was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Smith signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals during the offseason, but has ultimately been released before concluding a full season with the team. The veteran tackle started seven games in Arizona this season, during which time he struggled to consistently protect rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. Rookie tackle Korey Cunningham is expected to replace Smith in the starting lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories