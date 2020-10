Smith was moved back to Buffalo's practice squad after suiting up during Sunday's 18-10 win against the Jets, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 23-year-old linebacker garnered 13 special-teams snaps against New York, but he still has not been utilized on defense in any of his three appearances this season. Smith heads back to the practice squad for now, but he's been summoned to the active roster two times over Buffalo's past three games.