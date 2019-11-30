Play

Smith was waived by the Bengals on Saturday.

Smith played in six of the Bengals' 11 games this season, including five starts. The 11th-year left tackle was a first-round pick by the team in 2009. During that time he started 90 of the 109 games he played in. It looks like the team is opting to see what it has in its younger players as the season winds down.

