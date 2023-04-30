Szmyt is expected to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Szmyt accumulated 100 points in his final season at Syracuse, making all 40 of his extra-point attempts and going 20-for-26 (76.9 percent) on field goals. It didn't quite match his performance in his initial season in 2018, when he made all 61 of his extra-point attempts and went 30-for-34 (88.2 percent) on his field goals. The drop-off in his points and kicking accuracy is concerning, but Szmyt has made 98 percent of his extra-point attempts in his five-year college career and made at least 75 percent of his field goals in four of his five seasons.