Andre Williams: Not retained by Chargers
Williams (wrist) didn't receive a qualifying offer or minimum tender from the Chargers and has become an unrestricted free agent, per the league's official transaction log.
Williams has been a fantasy afterthought since his rookie year with the Giants when the Boston College product mustered his way to 721 rushing yards and seven scores on 217 carries. The 2014 fourth-rounder hasn't made much noise since and only earned 27 carries in his past two seasons as a backup with the Chargers, averaging 4.1 yards per tote. Given his deficiencies as a runner, it's unlikely Williams returns to fantasy relevance with whatever team he may sign with this offseason, but he's shown a willingness to play on special teams and should still be able to find an opportunity to compete for a roster spot.
