Adams was released by Detroit on Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Adams is coming off of a decent 2018 season that saw him record 38 tackles (29 solo) and nine passes defensed, including four interceptions in 13 games for Tampa Bay. After being unable to secure a backup slot with Detroit he could get scooped up in the coming weeks by a team that faces injuries to the safety position.

