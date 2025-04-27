Armstrong is slated to sign with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Armstrong played four seasons of Division II football before jumping to the SEC, where he looked comfortable immediately. Over two seasons at Arkansas, Armstrong produced 134 receptions for 1,804 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Razorbacks in receiving yards both seasons and paced the SEC in the category in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound receiver ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he'll look to earn a roster spot with a strong training camp and preseason.