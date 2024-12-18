Armstrong has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced via his personal X account.

Armstrong reeled in 78 catches for 1,140 yards and one score this season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. The wideout has had a highly productive career, recording 196 catches for 2,924 yards and 19 touchdowns across one season at Texas A&M and two with Arkansas. Now out of eligibility, he'll look towards the NFL, where his proven production across multiple SEC schools should garner him plenty of attention in the pre-draft process.