Andrew Beck: Waived by New England
The Patriots waived Beck on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Beck joined New England late April shortly following Rob Gronkowski's retirement, but ultimately didn't show well enough to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster. The undrafted rookie out of Texas will look to catch on as a run blocker elsewhere in the league.
