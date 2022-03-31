Booth (sports hernia) recently underwent surgery but is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Booth was forced to sit out the NFL Scouting Combine due to an injury suffered while training for the 40-yard dash, and which he's since undergone surgery to address. Barring any injury concerns, Booth has commonly been projected as a first-round selection in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. It's encouraging to hear that the former Clemson standout is on track for training camp, but his stock could take a hit after having been unable to participate in athletics testing.