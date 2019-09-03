Carolina released DePaola on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

DePaola appeared in one game for Oakland last season before missing the rest of the campaign with a torn ACL. The 32-year-old is now free to pursue other opportunities in the league.

