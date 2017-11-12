Donnal was waived by the Rams on Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Donnal has served as a backup guard since recovering from a preseason knee injury. The Rams are now currently without a true guard behind starters Rodger Saffold and Jamon Brown, likely leaving backup center Austin Blythe to step in if injury strikes.

