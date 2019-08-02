Andrew Dowell: Cut loose by 'Boys
Dowell (hamstring) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction report.
Dowell suffered the hamstring injury during the first week of training camp and now revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers. The 22-year-old signed as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in May.
