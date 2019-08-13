Andrew Dowell: Reaches injury settlement
The Cowboys waived Dowell (hamstring) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, per the official league transactions report.
Dowell suffered the hamstring injury during the first week of training camp. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State will work to get fully healthy and latch on elsewhere in the league.
