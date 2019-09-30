Play

Dowell (hamstring) had a workout with the Packers on Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Dowell was waived off the Cowboys' injured reserve with an injury settlement in mid-August and now appears recovered from the hamstring injury. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State will continue his search for a new team.

