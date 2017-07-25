Andrew Hawkins: Announces retirement from NFL

Hawkins has announced his retirement from the NFL, the Patriots' official site reports.

Hawkins signed with the Patriots in May and had a chance to stick with the team as depth wideout, but the 31-year-old indicated Tuesday that his "body just didn't respond the way it should" as he prepared for training camp. The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder saw action in 16 contests for the Browns in 2016, en route to hauling in 33 passes for 324 yards and three TDs.

