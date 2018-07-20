Andrew Jelks: Calls it a career
Jelks was placed on the reserve/retired list on Friday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Jelks was picked up by the Patriots as an undrafted rookie last season but never saw the field as he continued to try and recover from a pair of torn ACL's from his days at Vanderbilt. He hasn't played since 2014 but had been working with the Patriots' second-team offensive line during spring workouts. His retirement shouldn't impact New England's depth at offensive line this season.
