Lauderdale was waived by the Cardinals on Thursday.

Before signing with the Cardinals on April 8, Lauderdale spent time with the Arizona Hotshots in the now-defunct AAF. The New Hampshire product had a chance at a depth role with the Cardinals coming into minicamp, but was let go to make room for Desmond Harrison, who can likely start Day 1 for Arizona and provide a much-needed boost for their offensive line.

