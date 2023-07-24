The Commanders released Norwell (hip) from the reserve/PUP list Monday.
Norwell missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a hip injury and was slated to miss the first four games of 2023 after landing on the reserve/PUP list in May. The veteran offensive lineman is now free to join any team and play immediately, but he'll have to prove he's healthy.
