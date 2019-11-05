Sendejo was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday.

For having waived him now, the Eagles should get a fourth-round compensatory pick, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Sendejo racked up 28 tackles (23 solo) with a sack, an interception and two passes defensed in nine games with the Eagles.

