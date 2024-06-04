Stueber was waived by the Patriots on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The offensive lineman was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 Draft by New England after being named a Second Team All-American at Michigan in 2021. Stueber missed the 2022 season with a torn hamstring and has yet to appear in an NFL game.
