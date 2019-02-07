Andrew Trumbetti: Let go by Chicago
Trumbetti (undisclosed) was waived by the Bears on Wednesday.
Trumbetti was waived/injured by Chicago in August but went unclaimed on waivers and spent the 2018 season on the team's injured reserve list. Now presumably healthy, he'll look to find a home elsewhere this offseason.
