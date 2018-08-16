Andrew Trumbetti: Waived/injured by Bears
The Bears waived/injured Trumbetti on Thursday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Trumbetti was aiming at making a 53-man roster spot with Chicago this season, but it appears his hopes of doing so have come to an end. If he goes unclaimed through waivers and doesn't revert to IR, the rookie linebacker will be free to sign elsewhere.
