Andrew Turzilli: Playing in CFL
Turzilli signed a contract with the CFL's Tiger-Cats on Thursday.
Turzilli returns to the Tiger-Cats after being let go by the team last May. The 27-year-old last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Titans and will need to take strides in his development in order to return to the league.
