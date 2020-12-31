site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Andrew Vollert: Cut from practice squad
The Colts cut Vollert from the practice squad Thursday.
Vollert was cut to make room for tackle Jared Veldheer, who is returning from retirement. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Vollert is still looking to make his debut.
