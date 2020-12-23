site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Andrew Vollert: Joins practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2020
The Colts signed
Vollert to the practice squad Wednesday.
Vollert spent time with Indianapolis back in the offseason, and he'll now rejoin the team as emergency depth at tight end. As a rookie back in 2018, he worked on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Bengals.
