Vollert was waived by the Colts on Saturday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

There's a possibility the Colts could need immediate tight end depth should Jack Doyle (neck) be unable to play Week 1 and Trey Burton (calf) already expected to be out multiple weeks, but it won't be Vollert who steps in immediately considering Saturday's designation. More than likely it'll be a combination of Mo Alie-Cox and Xavier Grimble who fill the No. 2 TE role, with the possibility of Vollert returning to the team's practice squad later on.