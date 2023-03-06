Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during drills at the combine Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Vorhees was considered a top-100 prospect heading into the combine, but the injury could cause him to slide down the draft boards next month. That being said, the 6-foot-6, 310 pound athlete was able to pump out 38 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press with one leg, so he seems plenty strong to take on NFL defenders. Vorhees will miss the entire 2023 season, but long-term, plenty of offensive linemen have come back from a torn ACL.