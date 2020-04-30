Andy Dalton: Cut by Cincinnati
The Bengals are releasing Dalton on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Unable to find a trade, the Bengals finally relented and now will allow Dalton to become an unrestricted free agent. The move frees up $17.7 million in cap space for Cincinnati, while the 32-year-old quarterback figures to have limited options at this juncture of the offseason.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Uncertain future•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Could stay in Cincy?•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Drawing interest from Chicago•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Will be involved in trade talks•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Accounts for two TDs in victory•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Eye-popping numbers in OT loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils their latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL draft...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...