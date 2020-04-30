Play

Andy Dalton: Cut by Cincinnati

The Bengals are releasing Dalton on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Unable to find a trade, the Bengals finally relented and now will allow Dalton to become an unrestricted free agent. The move frees up $17.7 million in cap space for Cincinnati, while the 32-year-old quarterback figures to have limited options at this juncture of the offseason.

