Isabella was released by the Ravens on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Isabella signed with the Ravens' practice squad in October and was elevated to the active roster twice before the conclusion of the 2022 campaign, but he will now look for a new squad ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 2019 second-round pick by the Cardinals has struggled to be productive over his four-year NFL career, so he'll look to turn that around wherever he ends up next.