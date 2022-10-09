Isabella has not been signed by the Ravens and remains a free agent ahead of Week 5, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

With Rashod Bateman's (ankle) status for Week 5 unclear, it was reported that the Ravens were in line to sign Isabella to their practice squad, but it appears that deal was never completed. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but the 2019 second-round pick, who was recently waived by the Cardinals, remains a free agent. Isabella caught 33 of 53 targets for 447 yards and three touchdowns across 39 appearances for Arizona.