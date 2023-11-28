The Bills reverted Isabella to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Isabella was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Eagles, and he didn't see any targets on two offensive snaps. The veteran wideout was more impactful on special teams, totaling 12 snaps and returning one kickoff for 25 yards. Isabella has been elevated from the practice squad twice this season, so the Bills can elevate him one more time before they'd have to sign him to the active roster in order to utilize him on gameday.