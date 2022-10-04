The Cardinals released Isabella on Tuesday, Darren Urban of Arizona's official site reports.

A second-round pick out of UMass in 2019, Isabella arrived in the NFL with much fanfare, but he never made much of an imprint in the Arizona passing attack helmed by draft classmate Kyler Murray. Even while the Cardinals were without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) for each of the first four games, Rondale Moore (hamstring) for three of them and A.J. Green (knee) for one, Isabella managed just two receptions for 21 yards on five targets in the three games in which he was active. The 25-year-old wideout will now be subject to waivers and could rejoin Arizona or another organization as a member of its practice squad if he goes unclaimed.