Isabella reverted to Baltimore's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Isabella was promoted to the active roster for the second time in as many weeks ahead of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. He wound up logging a one-yard rush while playing three of his six snaps on offense, and he was forced out with a thigh during the third quarter. It's unclear if this issue will affect his availability for the Ravens' regular-season finale, but he should still be considered a top candidate for a depth role in the team's undermanned receiving corps when healthy.