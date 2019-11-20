Play

Jones was signed to Miami's practice squad Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones replaces DT Gerald Willis on the Dolphins' practice squad. A year removed from snagging 11 receptions for 80 yards as a member of the Lions, Jones has yet to dress in 2019. Because of his status as a practice squad player, any team can still add Jones to its 53-man roster.

