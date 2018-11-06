Jones was waived by the Lions on Monday.

Jones was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list prior to Sunday's game against the Vikings. The 24-year-old wideout saw action as the team's No. 4 receiver, though that action was limited to just two snaps. It's unclear if the Lions are interested in signing Jones to their practice squad if he clears waivers, though it would seem likely due to the fact they're in need of receiver depth since trading Golden Tate.

