Andy Jones: Parts ways with Dolphins
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
Miami cut
Jones on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones resurfaced in Miami down the stretch during training camp, but he never had a realistic shot to make the regular-season roster. The undrafted rookie out of Jacksonville also didn't make the team's initial practice squad.
